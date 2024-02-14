The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cary, North Carolina is getting some recognition for its affordability and safe neighborhoods.

Despite homes in Cary being a little on the expensive side, a new list found it to be one of the cheapest and safest cities in the South.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to identify the most affordable and safe cities in the region. The study covered the 10 most populated cities in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

The assessment involved calculating the overall living costs, including groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, and rent, for each city.

Safety scores were determined based on property crime and violent crime rates per 1,000 residents. To qualify for the ranking, cities were required to have a livability score of 75 out of 100 or higher.

Cary, North Carolina ranked #2 on the list with the following calculations:

Average monthly expenditures: $2,049

Average rent: $1,732

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 0.8

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 11.01

Livability score (out of 100): 90

If you’re looking to relocate any time soon, Cary may just be the move!

Read the full story here.

Cary Ranked One of the Cheapest and Safest Cities in the South was originally published on hiphopnc.com