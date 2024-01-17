Listen Live
Durham Public Schools Warns Parents of Bus Driver Shortage

Published on January 17, 2024

Little model of american yellow school bus outdoor. Concept of education safety in the USA

Source: Bilanol / Getty

Durham Public Schools are advising parents to arrange their own transportation for their children due to a shortage in school bus drivers.

A statement from the district, obtained by WRAL on Wednesday (Jan. 17), reads:

“Due to a significant bus driver shortage today, DPS is asking parents to assist with transporting their students to school. We apologize for any inconvenience. We are working hard to rectify this situation.”

Multiple bus drivers and parents tell WRAL news that the staffing issue is not with the drivers themselves, but with mechanics and bus supervisors.

Last week, DPS employees said that the district is issuing a change in the policy that, some say, are trying to force some employees to a lower step in the pay scale, which does not honor years of service in other school districts or in the private sector.

WRAL is currently investigating how many Durham bus drivers did not show up to work on Wednesday, and if it has anything to do with the pay changes.

