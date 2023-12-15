JJ Hairston Talks About Tour Coming To Raleigh And Fayetteville

National Gospel recording artist JJ Hairston is bringing his Joy Is Here Tour to NC this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday at Revival Church in Greensboro – 801 Post St., Saturday at Simon Temple AME Zion Church – 5760 Yadkin Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28303 and Sunday morning service at Raleigh North Christian Center – 6021 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh, NC 27616.
Listen as JJ Hairston talks with Melissa Wade about the tour as well as the JOY is his new grand baby girl.
-
Pastor Marvin Winans' Long-Stalled Megachurch Construction Could Be Mostly Finished in 2025
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
Pastor Of The Month - December 2023
-
Red Lobster's Shirley Caesar Commercial
-
Meet November 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Rev. Dr. Charles G. Adams, Revered "Harvard Hooper," Dies at 86
-
Paid HBCU-MIHE Summer Internships Available
-
Don’t Make Your Guest Sick With Your Thanksgiving Turkey!