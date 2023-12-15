Listen Live
JJ Hairston Talks About Tour Coming To Raleigh And Fayetteville

Published on December 15, 2023

Couples Panel Discussion

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

National Gospel recording artist JJ Hairston is bringing his Joy Is Here Tour to NC this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday at Revival Church in Greensboro – 801 Post St., Saturday at Simon Temple AME Zion Church –  5760 Yadkin Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28303 and Sunday morning service at Raleigh North Christian Center – 6021 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh, NC 27616.

Listen as JJ Hairston talks with Melissa Wade about the tour as well as the JOY is his new grand baby girl.

 

 

