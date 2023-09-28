Listen Live
Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Maurette Brown Clark’s “I See Good”

| 09.28.23
Melissa Wade chats with gospel artist Maurette Brown Clark about her latest single, “I See Good.” In our exclusive interview, she talks about the inspiration behind the upbeat track, the special bond she shares with Melissa, and what to expect from her upcoming project!

