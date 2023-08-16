Faithfully Speaking on Starting a Non-Profit With Stacey Carless of N.C. Counts Coalition

In honor of Black Business Month, Faithfully Speaking touches on the process of starting a non-profit organization. In this episode, Melissa Wade chats with Stacey L. Carless, Esq., the Founder and Executive Director of N.C. Counts Coalition, a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to building a healthy, just, and equitable North Carolina, helping to create solutions for communities facing systemic barriers.