Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week – Latrice Pace’s “It’s Morning” [INTERVIEW]

This week’s Pick Hit comes from a member of Atlanta’s First Family of Gospel, The Anointed Pace Sisters who is forging her own amazing path!

Latrice Pace blesses us with not only her bubbly presence in The Light’s studios, but also with her amazing voice. Her latest single, “It’s Morning,” is a call for some good news, especially after a season of mourning.

In this interview, Pace chats with The Light’s Melissa Wade about this powerful track. She also shares some family memories and her latest business ventures, including her own line of sweet treats that Melissa, apparently, can’t get enough of!

Check out the full interview above!

