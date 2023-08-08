Faithfully Speaking On Starting A Business

In recognition of Black Business Month, Melissa Wade speaks with Darrell Tennie of The Tennie Group, LLC, a Black-owned tax and accounting firm, who helped Melissa start her own business. Tennie gives helpful advice on what you need to start your business, from filing for your LLC to tax information and more!
For more information on The Tennie Group, visit http://www.thetenniegroup.com or http://www.facebook.com/thetenniegroup.
