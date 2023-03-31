Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week: “See The Goodness”

We are definitely hearing the goodness from this week’s pick hit! VaShawn Mitchell is back with his latest single, “See The Goodness,” featuring Donnie McClurkin! The powerful vocalist (and recent college grad!) checks in with Melissa Wade to talk about how he linked up with Donnie, the inspiration behind the track, and what we can expect from his upcoming album, Chapter X: See The Goodness.

Check out the full interview above!