Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week: “See The Goodness”

We are definitely hearing the goodness from this week’s pick hit! VaShawn Mitchell is back with his latest single, “See The Goodness,” featuring Donnie McClurkin! The powerful vocalist (and recent college grad!) checks in with Melissa Wade to talk about how he linked up with Donnie, the inspiration behind the track, and what we can expect from his upcoming album, Chapter X: See The Goodness.
Check out the full interview above!
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Xscape's LaTocha Scott Returns To Her Gospel Roots With New Project
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Sertoma Arts Center In Raleigh Looking For Artists!
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
New Bill Would Prevent Mandatory COVID Vaccines for NC Schools, Government Employees
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2023 Presentation