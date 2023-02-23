HomeMelissa Wade

Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week: “God Specializes”

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

J.D. Wilford calls in with Melissa Wade to talk about our Pick Hit of The Week, featuring The Volunteer State Mass Choir! “God Specializes” is truly a special track drenched in the rich tradition of Southern gospel choir music. Check it out!

RELATED TAGS

J.D. Wilford Melissa Wade's Pick Hit of the Week Melissa's Pick Hit Of The Week Volunteer State Mass Choir

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Close