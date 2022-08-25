Black Breastfeeding Week 2022

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This week (August 25-31) marks the 10th anniversary of Black Breastfeeding Week! This week commemorates the countless stories and families that are shifting the narrative and boosting support to close the racial gap among the breastfeeding community. The official website states that only 58.9% of Black women have ever breastfed versus 75% of white women, according to the CDC. In this interview, Melissa Wade chats with Sophia Taylor, LPN, CLC, the owner and operator of Relatable Lactation, to talk all about it! Check it out above!