The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

GRAMMY award-winning music group Maverick City Music and 16-time GRAMMY winner Kirk Franklin made a major network TV appearance. Joined by 10-year-old viral sensation Jordan Hollins, the collection delivered a powerful performance of “Kingdom” on ‘The View’ as ABC celebrates Juneteenth! The track is the featured single from their recently released ‘KINGDOM Book One’ album.

“Kingdom”, the 11-track project was recorded from the grounds of a Florida prison, features Maverick City Music and Franklin recording the experience alongside more than ninety percent of those who remain incarcerated at the location. Both Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music have crossed multi-genre and it’s what Heaven will look like! (Pun intended)

Source: The Christian Beat

READ MORE:

Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music Performs “Kingdom” on the Juneteenth Edition of the View was originally published on praisedc.com