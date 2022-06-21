How And Where To Get Free Meals For Kids This Summer

With children out for the summer there are concerns of where some kids may get a regular meal when many families depend on meals at school.
There are many school districts that are providing free meals for those in need.
It’s summer time and a lot of kids are missing out on school lunches. You can text the word FOOD to 304-304 to find free summer meal locations near you. That works anywhere in our state.
source: WRAL.com
Wake County Public Schools
Meal recipients do not need to be enrolled in WCPSS. Meals must be eaten on-site.
- Historic Oakview County Park, 4028 Carya Drive, Raleigh: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until noon
- Northern Regional Center, 350 East Holding Avenue, Wake Forest: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
- Wendell Parks & Rec, 601 West Third Street, Wendell: Tuesdays 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Durham Public Schools
Meals served June 8-July 31. All children in Durham County up to age 18 are eligible.
Mondays and Thursdays, 11 a.m – 12:30 p.m.
- Bethesda Elementary, 2009 S. Miami Blvd.
- Eno Valley Elementary, 117 Milton Road
- Githens Middle, 4800 Old Chapel Hill Road
- N. Harris Elementary, 1520 Cooper St.
- Hillside High, 3727 Fayetteville St.
- Parkwood Elementary, 5207 Revere Road
- Sandy Ridge Elementary, 1417 Old Oxford Hwy.
Mondays and Thursdays, Noon – 1:30 p.m.
- Burton Elementary, 1500 Mathison St.
- Lakeview School, 3507 Dearborn Drive
- Shepard Middle, 2401 Dakota St.
- Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, 800 Clayton Road
- Southwest Elementary, 2320 Cook Road
Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Brogden Middle, 1001 Leon St.
- Eastway Elementary, 610 Alston Ave.
- Glenn Elementary, 2415 E. Geer St.
- Holt Elementary, 4019 Holt School Rd.
- E. Smith Elementary, 2410 E. Main St.
- C. Spaulding Elementary, 1531 S. Roxboro St.
Tuesdays and Fridays, Noon – 1:30 p.m.
- Club Blvd. Elementary, 400 W. Club Blvd.
- Hillandale Elementary, 2730 Hillandale Rd.
- Holton Career & Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St.
- KIPP Durham, 1107 Holloway St.
- Maureen Joy Charter School, 107 S. Driver St.
- Lakewood Middle, 2119 Chapel Hill Rd.
Orange County Schools
Meals are available for all children ages 0-18 until July 30, except the week of July 5-9. One hot lunch and one breakfast can be picked up from the following sites from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Gravelly Hill Middle
- Grady A. Brown Elementary
- New Hope Elementary
- Pathways Elementary
Beginning July 12, meal pick-up will also be available at Efland-Cheeks Community Center.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
Summer meals begin June 21 for children and teenagers 18 and younger. Meals must be eaten on-site.
Locations are open Monday-Thursday. On Thursday, students can pick up a meal to take home for Friday.
- Northside Elementary School, 350 Caldwell St., 11 a.m.-1p.m.
- Airport Gardens, 859 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.,10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
- Dobbins Hill, 1749 Dobbins Dr., 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
- Eastwood Apartments, 100 Billie Holiday Ct., 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
- Pritchard Ave, 722 Pritchard Ave. Ext., 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
- 180 West CH Club, Intersection of Tar Hill Drive and BPW Club Rd., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Craig/Gomains, 605 Gomains Ave., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Colony Woods, 1700 Jackie Robinson St., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Pinegate Apartments, 100 Pinegate Cir., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Ridgefield Apartments, 398 South Estes Dr., 11:30 a.m. -12:15 p.m.
Cumberland County Schools
Anyone aged 18 or younger may receive a free meal through July 28. Meals must be eaten on-site. For more information, call 910-678-2502.
Lunch is available Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., on a first come first serve basis at the following locations.
- College Lakes Elementary, 4963 Rosehill Rd, Fayetteville
- Lake Rim Elementary, 1455 Hoke Loop Rd, Fayetteville
- Margaret Willis Elementary, 1412 Belvedere Ave., Fayetteville
- Ponderosa Elementary, 311 Bonanza Dr, Fayetteville
- Rockfish Elementary, 5763 Rockfish Rd, Hope Mills
- Sherwood Park Elementary, 2115 Hope Mills Rd, Fayetteville
- Sunnyside Elementary, 3876 Sunnyside School Rd, Fayetteville
- Walker Spivey Elementary, 500 Fisher St, Fayetteville
Children ages 18 years and younger can receive a free lunch at the following recreation centers Monday – Thursday between approximately 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. when ordered in advance. To order, parents call 910-678-2502 by 9 a.m. daily and provide their name, the number of children, and which recreation center they will be visiting.
- Cliffdale Recreation Center
- E. Miller Recreation Center
- Eastover-Central Recreation Center
- JD Pone Recreation Center (Gray’s Creek)
- Kiwanis Recreation Center
- Massey Hill Recreation Center
- Pine Forest Recreation Center
- Smith Recreation Center
- Spring Lake Recreation Center
- Stedman Recreation Center
- Stoney Point Recreation Center
A summer meals bus will be stop at two locations in Spring Lake to serve free meals to children 18 years and younger.
11:00 – 11:45 a.m. Monday-Thursday
Spring Lake Library – 101 Laketree Blvd.
12:00 – 12:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday
Spring Lake Fire Station #11 – 2355 Lillington Hwy