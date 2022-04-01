Duke VS UNC In The Final Four

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Certainly North Carolina college are representing in the NCAA this year and it’s no surprise to both Carolina and Duke fans. Saturday the Tobacco Road Showdown goes to New Orleans as Duke takes on UNC in the final four. It will be one of the most expensive final four games seeing that this may be Duke’s Coach K’s final run and last game against the rival UNC.

Here are some other facts:

The game will be played Saturday evening at 8:49pm

Who do you think will win?

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: