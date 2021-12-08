Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
"Working Mom Wednesday's" The Children Need You

Ever thought about being a foster care parent or even better adopting a child who is in the system to give them a “forever home”?  There are so many African American children who are in the system who have a desire to have a loving home and family.  The numbers are overwhelming in Durham, NC alone.

Listen as Melissa Wade talks with adoption service agent, Dana Stewart, of the Durham Social Services and Mrs. Bertha Lyon and adoptive parent about the need for adoptions, the process and experience in today’s Working Mom Wednesday segment.

 

