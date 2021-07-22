Local
NC State Fair Holding Job Fair

NC State Fair to hold hiring event for interested workers, past and present.

The job fair will be held on Friday July 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located at the Kerr Scott Building at 4285 Trinity Road in Raleigh.

Jobs include:  ticket sellers, ticket takers, gate attendants, competition attendants and guest services and short interviews will be conducted at the fair.

You must bring your filled out application package, I-9 identity documents, social security card and license/state ID.

Read more at source: ABC11.com

 

