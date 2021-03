Jennifer King is the first black woman to become a full-time coach in the NFL following her historic promotion to assistant running backs coach for Washington in 2021.

Join us, as we continue to celebrate women pioneers:

HER Story: Jennifer King was originally published on foxync.com

