HomeEntertainment News

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital


The Fraternity of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. was founded on January 5, 1911 on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington by Marcus Peter Blakemore, Paul Waymond Caine, George Wesley Edmonds, Guy Levis Grant, Edward Giles Irvin, and John Milton Lee.

The Fraternity has over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every state of the United States, and international chapters in Nigeria, South Africa, the West Indies, the United Kingdom, Germany, Korea and Japan.

Motto: “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.”

Colors: Crimson and Cream

Symbol: Diamond

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Penny Hardaway

Penny Hardaway

2. Stan Lathan

Stan Lathan

3. Marc Lamont Hill

Marc Lamont Hill

4. Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick

5. John Singleton

John Singleton

6. Cedric The Entertainer

Cedric The Entertainer

7. Montell Jordan

Montell Jordan

8. Marvin Sapp

Marvin Sapp
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 5 months ago
01.06.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 10 months ago
01.06.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 1 year ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close