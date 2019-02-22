CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Church Administrator, Wife Charged After Stealing $1.2 Million From Congregation To Go On Vacation

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Handcuffs

Source: James C Hooper / Getty

David and Connie Reiter are being charged after the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says the two used $1.2 million from the church to go on vacation and attend sporting events. David was a church employee and is being charged with forgery, receiving stolen property as well as theft.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to the Christian Post over the last 17 years that he worked as the business administrator he was taking money.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said, “While the church always had reasonable levels of controls for receiving and counting money and making disbursements by check, the theft was accomplished largely through electronic fund transfers. New procedures and controls have been implemented to prevent such activity in the future, and a full outside audit will be completed this spring.”

SEE ALSO: Thieves Steal Equipment From Atlanta Church

David was able to hide the criminal activities by falsifying data. The Westminster Presbyterian Church is now trying to recover there loses through insurance claims. On February 28th the couple will have to face a preliminary hearing.

Check out some hilarious church signs below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

POM - Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

9 Hilarious Church Signs

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Hilarious Church Signs

Continue reading 9 Hilarious Church Signs

9 Hilarious Church Signs

Church Administrator, Wife Charged After Stealing $1.2 Million From Congregation To Go On Vacation was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 23 hours ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close