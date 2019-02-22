Church Administrator, Wife Charged After Stealing $1.2 Million From Congregation To Go On Vacation

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

David and Connie Reiter are being charged after the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says the two used $1.2 million from the church to go on vacation and attend sporting events. David was a church employee and is being charged with forgery, receiving stolen property as well as theft.

According to the Christian Post over the last 17 years that he worked as the business administrator he was taking money.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said, “While the church always had reasonable levels of controls for receiving and counting money and making disbursements by check, the theft was accomplished largely through electronic fund transfers. New procedures and controls have been implemented to prevent such activity in the future, and a full outside audit will be completed this spring.”

David was able to hide the criminal activities by falsifying data. The Westminster Presbyterian Church is now trying to recover there loses through insurance claims. On February 28th the couple will have to face a preliminary hearing.

