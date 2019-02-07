Ellen gifts $50K To Samaritan Woman

A Good Samaritan who bought dozens of hotel rooms for homeless people during Chicago’s below zero temperatures was gifted $50,000 on The Ellen Show. Ellen gifted the Good Samaritan women so she could continue providing shelter for people in need.

Candice Payne a real estate developer in Chicago called hotels and motels asking if she could buy a lot of rooms for homeless people. Unfortunately many turned her down because they said it would be bad for their business Payne told Ellen on the show that aired on Wednesday. Payne also said that The Amber Inn welcomed her request. She booked 30 rooms for one night using her credit card.

