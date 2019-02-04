CLOSE
After The Freeze Expect Warm Temps This Week

We can expect a major change in temps this week as we see temps near and in the 70’s for the next few days.

ABC11’s Don Schwenneker reports how high pressure building this week will allow warm air from the Gulf of Mexico to move north, giving us April-like high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Big Weather said temperatures will be above average all week at RDU.

Rain chances look low on Thursday and Friday, but even with the warm air, the clouds limit the sunshine.

Temperatures do drop again by next weekend to near 50 degrees.

