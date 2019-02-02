Actor Neal James Dead At The Age Of 55

Animal Planet’s “Call of the Wildman,” Neal James has died at the age of 55. His death was confirmed on February 1, 2019 by deputy Coroner Freddie Carey of the Washington County Coroner’s Office. James died in his Kentucky home of natural causes, but that he had been battling heart issues. James was known as “The Banjo Man” on the reality TV series which ran from 2011 to 2014. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: usatoday.com

