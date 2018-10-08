The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews Follow @praisedc

To kick off the 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise, The Southern Gospel Singers brought their unique, old-school sound to start of us off right. The fellas spoke to Praise/Spirit’s own Ronnette Harrison to give their thoughts opening the amazing event and why Gospel Quartets are not going anywhere anytime soon.

#SOP18: Southern Gospel Singers Wants You To Know Quartets Are Still Alive was originally published on praisedc.com