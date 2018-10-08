#SOP18: Southern Gospel Singers Wants You To Know Quartets Are Still Alive

Radio One Exclusive
| 10.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews

To kick off the 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise, The Southern Gospel Singers brought their unique, old-school sound to start of us off right. The fellas spoke to Praise/Spirit’s own Ronnette Harrison to give their thoughts opening the amazing event and why Gospel Quartets are not going anywhere anytime soon.

Related: #SOP18: Donald Lawrence “The Choir Is More Than A Music Thing”

Check Out Our Photo Gallery Below!

Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

15 photos Launch gallery

Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

Continue reading Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

#SOP18: Southern Gospel Singers Wants You To Know Quartets Are Still Alive was originally published on praisedc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 6 days ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close