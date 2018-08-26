Radio One Exclusive
Mass Shooting In Jacksonville Leaves At Least 4 Dead

The shooting took place at a Madden Tournament

Multiple people are reported dead following a shooting at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one suspect is dead and 11 people were wounded in the shooting. At least 4 individuals died.

The GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing area was hosting a regional esports tournament for players of EA Sports’ recently released Madden 19 on Sunday. Apparent gunshots could be heard in recordings from the tournament on the bar’s Twitch account, which streamed the competition.

This story is developing.

