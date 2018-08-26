CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Fan Jumps On Stage, Catches The Fade At Jay-Z And Beyonce's OTR 2 Show In Atlanta [VIDEO]

Beyonce's dancers fought SOMEBODY in Atlanta

Apparently Atlanta does OTR II a little differently than other cities. Multiple reports state a fan jumped on stage from the crowd as Jay-Z and Beyonce were walking off Saturday night, prompting dancers to run after the fan and a fight escalating.

During the performance of “Apesh*t,” the fan brazenly got on stage for a moment, following behind Jay and Bey before security and the tour’s dancers got involved.

Social media of course as LIT with reactions.

Crazy. Let’s hope nothing else crazy happens before the tour finishes up!

