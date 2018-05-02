Entertainment News
Kanye West Says Slavery “Sounds Like A Choice”

Melissa Wade

Kanye West on TMZ

During an interview with TMZ, Kanye West responded, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice.”

Van from the newsroom took great offense and fired back. Things got intense and ultimately led to a face-to-face at Van’s desk.  

In another interview Kanye also talks about his idea of “free thought” and how it can make the world a better place … from a place of love.

You can SEE the TMZ video and confrontation with Kanye and Van at TMZ.com

