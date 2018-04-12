Entertainment News
Season 2 Of OWN's "Black Love" Explores The Love Stories Of Sterling K. Brown, Tina Knowles, Tamia & More

Discover the love stories behind some of your favorite Black celebs' relationships on season 2 of 'Black Love.'

Posted April 12, 2018
“Black Love” is back on OWN for a second season of love in color. Dive into the love stories of ‘This Is Us’ star Sterling K. Brown and his real life wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, Mama Knowles-Lawson and her beau Richard Lawson, gospel power house Kirk Franklin & his wife Tammy and more.

Peep the sneak peek above.

