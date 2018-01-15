Love Talking: What Happened? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When a drastic change becomes apparent in a relationship, we often think, “what happened?!” when you get too comfortable and stop paying attention to the shifts in your relationship, you’re going to miss out on crucial cues.

Follow @GetUpErica

This is especially true for married people, who can be intimate, but disconnected. No matter what kind of relationship it is, you have to take inventory for what’s really happening in it . The end of a relationship doesn’t really come out of the blue- someone leaves long before anybody’s actually left. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Love Talk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.“

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Clear Your Heart Out Before You Love Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Don’t Let Evil People Make You Evil [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: God Loves Diversity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]