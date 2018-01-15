Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: What Happened? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 15, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

When a drastic change becomes apparent in a relationship, we often think, “what happened?!” when you get too comfortable and stop paying attention to the shifts in your relationship, you’re going to miss out on crucial cues.

This is especially true for married people, who can be intimate, but disconnected. No matter what kind of relationship it is, you have to take inventory for what’s really happening in it . The end of a relationship doesn’t really come out of the blue- someone leaves long before anybody’s actually left. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Love Talk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Clear Your Heart Out Before You Love Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Don’t Let Evil People Make You Evil [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Love Talking: God Loves Diversity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

20 photos Launch gallery

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

Continue reading ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 4 days ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 4 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 months ago
10.31.17