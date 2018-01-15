Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Live In Complete Harmony With One Another [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 15, 2018
It can be tempting to try to hurt someone back for hurting you. This Faith Walk is for the believers who have no problem speaking hateful things about people, or posting negativity on social media. Often, these things come from a place of hurt, because you want to hold someone accountable for what they’ve done. But the bible says you have to try with everything inside of you to live peacefully.

Try your best to give compassion and understanding for some people. You know better, so do better. Check out this exclusive clip to hear more of this enlightening message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

