GoFundMe Account Suspended For Bullied Boy Gone Viral Amid Controversy

A Tennessee boy who claimed in a teary video that he was being bullied took social media by storm, with an increasing amount of supporters who were touched by his story. However what viewers thought was a touching story has taken a turn for the worse, as a GoFundMe account that has been setup for the boy, is not accepting any more donations as suspicions grow about his mother’s motives.

The account was created on Saturday by a Joseph Lam, with the mission to help Keaton James financially and had received more than $57,000 in donations. However on Monday evening, he paused the contributions, without giving a reason.

On Friday Keaton’s mother, Kimberly Jones posted the Facebook video which quickly gathered over 18 million views (the video has since been deleted). Numerous celebrities tweeted their support for the boy.

However Keaton’s sob story quickly turned controversial when MMA fighter Joe Schilling said he had exposed a woman claiming to be Kimberly Jones. In an Instagram video Schilling said he reached out to Jones offering to take her son to a Los Angeles show, but said she just “wants money” and asked him to share a GoFundMe page instead.

It wasn’t clear if it was the same page created by Lam. Jones told Fox News she “did not tell him (Schilling) that I would rather have donations instead of the help from celebrities.”

Jones also made headlines Monday after an alleged Facebook post showed her posing with a Confederate flag. Lam, the creator of the GoFundMe page later posted, “THIS IS NOT ABOUT THE MOM!!” and added that he didn’t personally know the family but just wanted help Keaton.

It’s also unclear where the funds will go. According to MSN.com a GoFundMe spokesman told the Daily News the funds raised on Lam’s page are paused until the company verifies a campaign beneficiary.

