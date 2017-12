Man Strapped With Pipe Bomb Sets Explosion In NYC

A man with a pipe bomb strapped to him set off the crude device in the subway near Times Square on Monday, injuring the suspect and three other people at the height of the morning rush hour.

The explosion happened in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. The 7:30 a.m. blast caused smoke to fill the passageway, which was crowded with throngs of Monday morning commuters.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said “this was an attempted terrorist attack.”

