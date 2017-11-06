Hospital That Denied Little Boy A Transplant Revisits Decision

The 2-year-old AJ Burgess was born without kidneys and has needed dialysis his entire life. AJ needs a kidney transplant but so far has been denied because his father, who is a willing donor and a perfect match, was arrested Sept. 28 and the surgical team at Emory Hospital chose not to proceed with the surgery scheduled for early October.

Recently AJ has developed an abdominal infection, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

AJ’s mother Camellia Burgess says he now has pneumonia and his doctors say he needs surgery for hemodialysis access.