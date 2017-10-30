Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Kirk Franklin’s Strange Reason For Listening To “Get Up!” Mornings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


When Kirk Franklin and Ledisi were headed out of the “Get Up!” studio, things got super silly! Kirk was talking about the delicious meal he was getting ready to polish off afterwards, that was full of a lot of… interesting ingredients.

Then, when GRIFF asked Kirk why people should listen to the “Get Up!” morning show, Kirk gave a very bizarre reason that also doesn’t happen to be true. Ledisi’s response to it, though, is definitely the cherry on top of it all. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Kirk Franklin & GRIFF Track Marshawn Lynch’s Movements During Raiders Vs. Chief [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin & Ledisi On Rebelling Against Tradition [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tammy & Kirk Franklin Talk Marriage With Erica & Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Then & Now: The Evolution Of Kirk Franklin [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: The Evolution Of Kirk Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Then & Now: The Evolution Of Kirk Franklin [PHOTOS]

Then & Now: The Evolution Of Kirk Franklin [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 22 hours ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17