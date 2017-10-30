Kirk Franklin’s Strange Reason For Listening To “Get Up!” Mornings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Kirk Franklin and Ledisi were headed out of the “Get Up!” studio, things got super silly! Kirk was talking about the delicious meal he was getting ready to polish off afterwards, that was full of a lot of… interesting ingredients.

Follow @GetUpErica

Then, when GRIFF asked Kirk why people should listen to the “Get Up!” morning show, Kirk gave a very bizarre reason that also doesn’t happen to be true. Ledisi’s response to it, though, is definitely the cherry on top of it all. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Kirk Franklin & GRIFF Track Marshawn Lynch’s Movements During Raiders Vs. Chief [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin & Ledisi On Rebelling Against Tradition [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tammy & Kirk Franklin Talk Marriage With Erica & Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]