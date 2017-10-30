Get Up Erica
Jeff Grant On Working In The Music Industry While Documenting Gospel’s Biggest Stars [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Posted 16 hours ago
Jeff Grant is no stranger to the music industry and has been working in it for over 40 years. While on the “Get Up! Morning Show with Erica Campbell” the music executive talked about how he got the opportunity to work with artist such as Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams, Mary Mary and more. Grant is even the reason behind the success of their hit “Shackles.”

He shared with listeners that in order to be successful in this industry you must know how to do everything. He has enjoyed his journey of working with gospel as well as mainstream artist and how this book opportunity was such a blessing. Grant will be on a tour for his book “Faces of Praise!: Photos and Gospel Inspirations to Encourage and Uplift” which just reached number one on Amazon Christian books. He mentioned the book is sold everywhere so make sure you get your copy now.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

