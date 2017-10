Kirk Franklin & GRIFF Track Marshawn Lynch’s Movements During Raiders Vs. Chief [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kirk Franklin and Ledisi came by the studio to talk about their new tour and hang out with the “Get Up!” crew. During some downtime, GRIFF and Kirk kept up with the Raiders and the Chiefs game, and all of Marshawn Lynch‘s movements. He totally called him getting in trouble after his contact with the referee during the game. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

