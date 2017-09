NC American Idol Winner Proposes To Girlfriend

Country star and American Idol winner from North Carolina, Scotty McCreery won’t be single for much longer as he proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

McCreery from Garner, NC popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal. The couple plans to wed in 2018. Scotty proposed at one of his favorite places: the North Carolina mountains near Grandfather Mountain.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: