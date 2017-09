Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

We all have heard the saying that “blood is thicker than water”, the bible tells you to look out and take care of your family. Remember the family that prays together stays together.

1 Timothy 5:8 (ESV)

8. But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: