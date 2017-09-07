Janet Jackson Plans To Visit Hurricane Harvey Victims Before Her Tour Stop In Houston

Source: Eric Robert / Getty
Janet Jackson’s “State of The World” tour kicked off earlier this m
onth and the singing sensation plans to use her platform to help those in need.
The superstar sat down backstage during her rehearsal in Louisiana and announced that she will visit Houston shelters victims on Friday during the Houston stop of her tour.
“I know there were rumors on whether we were going to do the show in Houston or not do the show in Houston, but I’m here to tell you that we’re going to do the show in Houston,” she posted on Instagram.
“But we’re going to roll in early because we want to visit some of the shelters, and not just visit, we want to do something really special for the victims,” she continued.
Jackson joins a slew of celebrities and volunteers who flocked to the Houston area after the storm to aid in relief efforts.
DON’T MISS:
Teyana Taylor Gave A Fashion Tribute To Janet Jackson At The 2017 MTV VMA’s
She’s Baaaaack! Janet Jackson Loses 65 Pounds Thanks To Grueling Tour Rehearsals
Baby Alert: Janet Jackson Spotted With Adorable Little Eissa
These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson’s Style Book
15 photos Launch gallery
1. Janet Jackson made shoulder pads the go-to trend in the ’80s.
Source:Getty
1 of 15
2. Amber Rose is a fan of the maverick look.
Source:Getty
2 of 15
3. Nothing says incognito and stylish like dark shades, a hat, and a red lip.
Source:Getty
3 of 15
4. Rihanna got the memo.
Source:Getty
4 of 15
5. Janet gave the masculine pantsuit a feminine touch.
Source:Getty
5 of 15
6. Stars like Blac Chyna and Amber Rose showed off a little more skin and a lot more curves.
Source:Getty
6 of 15
7. Having piercings other than your ears and belly button was pretty taboo back when Janet revealed her septum ring.
Source:Getty
7 of 15
8. These days, having a septum piercing is as common as having your ears pierced.
Source:Instagram
8 of 15
9. Janet became synonymous with braids back in the ’90s following the release of her film “Poetic Justice.”
Source:Getty
9 of 15
10. Braids have now become the hottest trend for young celebs like Zoe Kravitz—from street style to the red carpet.
Source:Getty
10 of 15
11. Ms. Jackson made it sexy to bare your sculpted abs in a midriff top.
Source:Getty
11 of 15
12. Ciara was definitely inspired by the crop top look.
Source:Getty
12 of 15
13. The Kardashians are often credited with making the trend popular again.
Source:Instagram
13 of 15
14. Janet’s ever changing hairstyles made it obvious she was a style icon…especially in the ’90s, with this bantu knot look.
Source:Instagram
14 of 15
15. Rihanna made waves on the internet when she rocked the throwback look. The apple doesn’t fall far from the icon tree.
Source:Getty
15 of 15