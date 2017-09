Ever Wondered If You Home Could Get Flooded?

NC could be seeing an excessive amount of rain due to Hurricane Irma and many may wonder how much rain would make it possible for their homes to flood.

Here's something to try

Go to Fiman.gov type in your address and dig in. You can make that river spill over and then some. And you can watch the flooded areas expand, right down to the street that just became a river.

FIMAN stands for Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network.

Created by the NC Emergency Management Division of the Department of Public Safety, the website allows users to get predictive data on rainfall and translate that into river height and spillover data. It also calculates predicted damage and costs associated with various stages of flood.

