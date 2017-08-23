Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Can You Imagine A Love Like That? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about the fact that love has always been a part of her life. For some people, however, it can be hard to understand the concept of love, or to even fathom the idea that love could and should exist past our flaws and mistakes. But the thing about the God we serve, Erica explains, is that He loves you just as you are, and he wants that love to change your life.

It’s easy for hate to take root in our hearts, especially in the crazy times we are living in. But love is so much more effective. Check out this exclusive video to hear the inspiring message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Take A Love Inventory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Tina Campbell Talks About How She Became An Advocate For Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Is Hard, Love Is Confusing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 6 days ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 4 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 months ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 months ago
07.06.17