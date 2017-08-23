Love Talking: Can You Imagine A Love Like That? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about the fact that love has always been a part of her life. For some people, however, it can be hard to understand the concept of love, or to even fathom the idea that love could and should exist past our flaws and mistakes. But the thing about the God we serve, Erica explains, is that He loves you just as you are, and he wants that love to change your life.

It’s easy for hate to take root in our hearts, especially in the crazy times we are living in. But love is so much more effective. Check out this exclusive video to hear the inspiring message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

