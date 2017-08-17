Get Up Erica
Travis Greene On Realizing He Was Naive About How People Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
Travis Greene was in the “Get Up!” studio co-hosting with Erica Campbell! He talked about his latest record, which he says is about “Crossing over and embracing what’s new.” He reveals what he says is the major difference between his latest album, “Crossover,” and the one proceeding it, “The Hill.” Travis also talks about how his family has influenced his writing of “Crossover,” and all of the other things that influence his creative process.

Travis also talks about having been oblivious to people and the way they work for a long time, saying a pastor once told him he “lives in Disney Land,” not realizing how people can differ starkly from himself. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

