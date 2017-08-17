Erica Campbell Laughs About Not Getting First Dibs On Tracks From Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

You would think that Erica Campbell, as a solo artist and one-half of Mary Mary, would get a head start in the music-making industry as the wife of legendary producer Warryn Campbell. But, she says, that just isn’t true! Not only is Warryn fair with spreading his wealth, but he makes sure everything he writes is personalized to the heart of the artist that will be performing it.

Erica also talks about the fact that she has built a discography of gospel songs on so many different ends of the music spectrum, from hip-hop sounds to the more traditional gospel sound. She explains that she has done so by being true to the circumstances surrounding the creation of that specific song, and not trying replicate things that were done with prior songs. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

