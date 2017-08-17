Ericaism: I’m Unique [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campell reads from Psalms. The passage she reads, she says, reminds her that we are “fearfully and wonderfully made.” It reminds her that she is unique, because God made her that way. Being unique, though a beautiful thing, poses challenges, she says. Because it means that she is often blazing trails, and navigating uncharted territory, so people made feel compelled to doubt or discourage taking that path.

But when people say that nobody has ever done it before, that is a sign to Erica that she is on the right track. It is when we step out and do something different and challenge what people think, in God’s name, that something amazing happens. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this motivating message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

