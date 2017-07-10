Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Trust In The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about her favorite scripture, which starts, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not into your own understanding…” When you take your trust out of superficial things like, what people say, what you believe you are capable of it, and other worldly things like that, everything changes immensely.

God is not activated by your fears, he is activated by your faith. So when you trust him and only him, imagine everything that he can do! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

