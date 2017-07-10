Love Talking: Not Just Because I’m Your Mom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains how the love she received at home made all the difference in her life. It is this love that teaches us who we are. She talks about a picture found of herself from eighth grade, with a very insightful message that she wrote to herself on the back. Erica explains that as a grown woman, she didn’t realize that she had such confidence, awareness and self-love at such a young age. But it all came from her parents, her community, and of course God.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica talks about instilling the same confidence in her daughter, Krysta, and how sometimes Krysta might write off Erica’s motivation because she’s her mom, “and she’s supposed to” say stuff like that. This is a prime example, however, of why giving this love ceaselessly to your kids is crucial, because there is so much in the world around them doing the exact opposite. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Even When It’s Low [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: When Do We Start To Really Understand Love? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: I Love My Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]