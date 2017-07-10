GRIFF’s Prayer: Stop Playing With These Handicap Tags! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF wants to address a disturbing trend he’s noticed. Too many folks out there are freely using their grandma’s or an uncle’s handicap tags so they can take advantage of parking spots not meant for them! GRIFF says he saw a woman put the tag on her car, and when she got out she tripped and hurt herself pretty badly.

Follow @GetUpErica

That lead GRIFF to wonder, if you’re wrongfully using a handicapped tag, could you be unknowingly asking for what you don’t really want?! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Uh-Uh Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Why GRIFF Had His Head Sprayed Black [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord, We Thank You For Travel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]