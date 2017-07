Faith Walking: Keep Your Focus On Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell was inspired by a sermon from Warryn Campbell. This flesh we live in will expire, but your soul will last forever. We spend a lot of time, however, on our physical body, and we often forget to spend more time on our soul. The best part of you is your soul, and you have to nurture it with your love for and relationship with God.

Our purposes and goals in life shouldn’t simply be focused on the flesh. We should also make sure to set the right goals for our soul, by keeping the focus on Jesus. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

