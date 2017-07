Ericaism: I Ain’t Falling For It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about not allowing herself to be duped by dudes trying to play games. She talks about how guys sometimes approaching hitting on her by disguising it as something else, like a business talk or a bite to eat. But no matter what, Erica’s not falling for it.

These little advances often open the door for bigger indiscretions, so it’s always best to nip things in the bud. Don’t let yourself fall into the thirst trap. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

