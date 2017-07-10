Erica Campbell & GRIFF: Don’t Count Other People’s Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell and GRIFF were talking about how sometimes people get caught up with counting other people’s money. But things aren’t always the way they seem. For example, they look at Steph Curry‘s $201 million over 5 years, and how, after taxes, lawyers, agents, and all of that, that number is actually much lower.
Similarly, Erica recalls when her grandmother received $30,000 after getting into an accident. The money depleted super fast, and she didn’t really get to do much with it. The moral of these stories, Erica explains, is that you have to save for later. Because when you get money, you never have as much as you think. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important discussion on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Lynn Richardson Explains How Your Spirituality & Money Are Related [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Mr. Griffin: What About Forgiveness, Though? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF On Why Forgiveness Makes Your Heart Feel Better [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]
31 photos Launch gallery
1. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
1 of 31
2. Kim Burrell & Anita Wilson
Source:Getty
2 of 31
3. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
3 of 31
4. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Instagram
4 of 31
5. CeCe Winans & Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
5 of 31
6. Anita Wilson At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
6 of 31
7. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
7 of 31
8. Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
8 of 31
9. Tyronne Foster And The Arc Singers At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
9 of 31
10. Jekalyn Carr At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
10 of 31
11. Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
11 of 31
12. PJ Morton At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
12 of 31
13. J.J. Hairston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
13 of 31
14. "Greenleaf" Stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, & Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
14 of 31
15. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
15 of 31
16. Lynn Whitfield At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
16 of 31
17. Deborah Joy Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
17 of 31
18. Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
18 of 31
19. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
19 of 31
20. Bishop Lester Love At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
20 of 31
21. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
21 of 31
22. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
22 of 31
23. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
23 of 31
24. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
24 of 31
25. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
25 of 31
26. Mikki Taylor & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
26 of 31
27. Yvette Nicole Brown, CeCe Winans & Roland Martin At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
27 of 31
28. Yvette Nicole Brown & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
28 of 31
29. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
29 of 31
30. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
30 of 31
31. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
31 of 31