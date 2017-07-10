Erica Campbell & GRIFF: Don’t Count Other People’s Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell and GRIFF were talking about how sometimes people get caught up with counting other people’s money. But things aren’t always the way they seem. For example, they look at Steph Curry‘s $201 million over 5 years, and how, after taxes, lawyers, agents, and all of that, that number is actually much lower.

Similarly, Erica recalls when her grandmother received $30,000 after getting into an accident. The money depleted super fast, and she didn’t really get to do much with it. The moral of these stories, Erica explains, is that you have to save for later. Because when you get money, you never have as much as you think. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important discussion on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

