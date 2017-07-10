Get Up Erica
Why People Didn’t Get Pastor John Gray’s MegaFest Comments On Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
At MegaFest 2017, there was an event called Girl Talk, headed up by Serita Jakes and her daughter Sarah Jakes. During this event, Pastor John Gray gave an impassioned talk about intimacy within married life. Despite the fact that the live audience in the room with him responded with voracious positivity, when his comments hit the web, they apparently elicited some controversy, and conversation about women seeking approval from men.

 

But Erica and GRIFF point out that what John was talking about specifically pertains to marriage, and a lot of those folks who are quick to criticize the out-of-context-clip, may not understand the specific aspects of marriage that John was speaking to. As GRIFF explains “he’s not walking around talking about what he doesn’t know.” Click on the audio player to hear more of this discussion in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

