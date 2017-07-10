Was Anybody Really Upset About Pastor John Gray’s Marital Advice? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

At MegaFest this year, Pastor John Gray spoke about giving his wife money to pamper herself, and then expecting a little alone time with her later in the evening. Two weeks later, when footage of his comments (which were very well received in the moment) hit the web, there was apparently some controversy. But when Erica Campbell asked her listeners what they thought, she couldn’t really find the controversy.

These listeners, married and single, all felt quite good about Pastor Gray’s commentary. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

